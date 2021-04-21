Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reduced by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

PSX opened at $75.42 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

