Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

OI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

