Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Reduced by Analyst

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:FR opened at C$20.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.58. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$9.62 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,343,000. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,300. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,602.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

