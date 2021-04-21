Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

COLL stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $803.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605 over the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

