Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Lifted by Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.13.

Shares of BTO opened at C$6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

