Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Issued By KeyCorp

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

