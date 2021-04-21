Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Update

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of PZN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Pzena Investment Management has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.96 million, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.