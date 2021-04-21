Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.14.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

