Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 6.4%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 139,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $546.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

