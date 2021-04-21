Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.28 and its 200 day moving average is $233.46. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $276.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

