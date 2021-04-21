Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

