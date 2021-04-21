Propy Price Reaches $0.81 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001456 BTC on exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $56.77 million and $572,400.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00094917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.32 or 0.00649804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.08 or 0.06513933 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

PRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.