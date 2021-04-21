Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Tops $69.64 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Prometeus has a market cap of $69.64 million and $8.51 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $11.38 or 0.00020241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00647707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035796 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

