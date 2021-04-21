Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Central Pacific Financial worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPF. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $737.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

