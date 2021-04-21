Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Greif by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

