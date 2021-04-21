Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,799 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

