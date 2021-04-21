Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Truist

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.45. Primerica has a one year low of $91.77 and a one year high of $163.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $349,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $1,141,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.