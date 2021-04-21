Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,933,534 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

