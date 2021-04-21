Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGI. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $512.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

