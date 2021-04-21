Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $337,000 Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of SP Plus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,486,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

