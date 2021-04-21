Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 59,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.