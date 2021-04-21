Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWLI opened at $233.22 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.21 and a fifty-two week high of $258.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.07. The company has a market capitalization of $847.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

