Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

LASR opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

