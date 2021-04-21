Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 12,252 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $66,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

