Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.73

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.73 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PMO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.77. The company has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

