Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

PFC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

