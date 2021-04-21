Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

PFC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. 201,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.