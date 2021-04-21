Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Gap Down to $68.10

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.10, but opened at $65.21. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.