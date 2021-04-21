Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.41. 1,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

