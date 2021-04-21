PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.19. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.74%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

