PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.17

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.17 and last traded at $163.06, with a volume of 310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

