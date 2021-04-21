PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $169.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.