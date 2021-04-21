PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at Argus

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by analysts at Argus from $157.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $169.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.75. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.