Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

