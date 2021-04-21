Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

