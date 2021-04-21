Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,621.64

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,621.64 ($21.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,558 ($20.36). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,578 ($20.62), with a volume of 1,091,833 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,904.83 ($24.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.64. The company has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

In related news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 1,500 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 300 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,407 ($5,757.77). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,520 shares of company stock worth $3,767,220.

Polymetal International Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

