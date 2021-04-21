Polkacover (CVR) Price Down 25.2% This Week

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Polkacover has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkacover has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkacover alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00275867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01017535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.00651945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,003.06 or 0.99637077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.