PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Up to $31.26

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $32.21. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 4,598 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. Equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,481 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,488.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

