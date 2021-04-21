Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Plus500 in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

PLSQF opened at $19.50 on Monday. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

