Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $29.63. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 149 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on PLRX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $357,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

