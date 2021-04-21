PlayGame Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,449.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $61,449.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.00683449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.63 or 0.07375878 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.