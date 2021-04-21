Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.50. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,729 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 966,522 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

