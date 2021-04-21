Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 497.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 25,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

