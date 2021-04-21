Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0028

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Pirl has a market cap of $237,276.94 and $46.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,071.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.25 or 0.04359208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00487001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $966.17 or 0.01723113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.08 or 0.00709964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00556185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00447575 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00244412 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

