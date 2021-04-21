Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Tops $13.43 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00008068 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $796.67 million and $13.43 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.17 or 0.00446164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00169320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.40 or 0.00229044 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001698 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

