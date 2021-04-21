Piper Sandler Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of USB opened at $56.22 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

