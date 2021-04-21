Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFC. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

