Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BANF opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BancFirst by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $266,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.