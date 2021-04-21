Piper Sandler Comments on Tuya Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tuya in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tuya’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

ACVA opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

About Tuya

