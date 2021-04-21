Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

PXD opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

